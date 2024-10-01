‘The Glory’ actress Park Ji Ah dies at 52

Park Ji Ah, best known for her portrayal of an abusive mother in the hit Netflix series “The Glory,” died Monday at the age of 52 due to complications from a cerebral infarction.

With a career spanning over two decades, Park was also widely recognized for her powerful performances in films such as “Epitaph” and “Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum.”