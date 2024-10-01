‘The Glory’ actress Park Ji Ah dies at 52
Park Ji Ah, best known for her portrayal of an abusive mother in the hit Netflix series “The Glory,” died Monday at the age of 52 due to complications from a cerebral infarction.
With a career spanning over two decades, Park was also widely recognized for her powerful performances in films such as “Epitaph” and “Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum.”
Song Hye Kyo, who played her on-screen daughter in “The Glory,” sent a condolence wreath to the funeral. Other cast members, including Park Sung Hoon, Jung Sung Il, Kim Hieora and Kim Gun Woo, are expected to attend the funeral held at the Asan Medical Center Funeral Hall in Seoul.
