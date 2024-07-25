Global spending on Korean products may double to $143 billion

In a recent report, TikTok and analytics company Kantar project that global spending on South Korean products may double to $143 billion by 2030, nearly twice the current estimated market of $76 billion.

The growth is likely to be driven by key markets in the U.S. and Southeast Asia, where 80% of users discovered Korean culture through TikTok and more than half of users have purchased Korean products through the e-commerce platform TikTok Shop , according to the research