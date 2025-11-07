Study finds Studio Ghibli films, ‘Zelda’ games can boost happiness and calm

A new study published in JMIR Serious Games in August has found that watching Studio Ghibli films or playing “The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild” can measurably improve happiness in young adults. Conducted by researchers from Imperial College London, Kyushu Sangyo University, and Georgia State University, the study tested more than 500 postgraduate students through film, gameplay and combined activities.

Emotional benefits tied to exploration, nostalgia

Broader implications

Lead author Andreas B. Eisingerich said that combining exploration and emotional storytelling “can actively nurture essential human capacities — exploration, tranquility, purpose-finding, and happiness.” The authors noted that the results reflect short-term effects observed in a lab environment and called for further research to test long-term outcomes across age and cultural groups. Still, the findings suggest that such accessible media may offer simple, low-cost ways to enhance emotional well-being

