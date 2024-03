Georgia Dems: Bill limiting land purchases by Chinese ‘agents’ is racist

SB420 prohibits “agents” of China North Korea and Russia who are not U.S. citizens or legal residents from owning farmland or land within 10 miles of military installations unless they’ve spent at least 10 months of the previous year living in Georgia.

Democrats, led by Rep. Michelle Au (D, GA-48), argue that the bill promotes racism by suggesting residents from certain countries are untrustworthy or potentially traitorous based solely on their nationality.

Republicans, such as Rep. Chas Cannon (R, GA-172) and Rep. James Burchett (R, GA-176), insist the bill isn’t discriminatory but necessary to safeguard the nation’s interests. “This bill is simply about Americans being able to feed Americans,” Cannon argued. “End of story. Because if we can’t feed ourselves, we can’t defend ourselves, in my opinion.”