Gedde Watanabe reflects on stereotypical Asian role in ‘Sixteen Candles’

Gedde Watanabe, known for his role as Long Duk Dong in the 1984 film “Sixteen Candles,” has admitted to initially not realizing how his character perpetuated Asian stereotypes.

Key points:

Watanabe, now 68, said he initially saw the role as a great job opportunity that paid significantly better than his previous theater work.

The details:

for the film’s 40th anniversary, Watanabe said he initially did not consider the character a stereotype, considering how scarce roles for Asians had been at the time:

“It didn’t really occur to me that it was a stereotype, because there wasn’t really anything out there for Asian actors at the time. It was just so scarce. So I didn’t think it was stereotypical or racist. Isn’t that weird?”