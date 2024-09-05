Chinese artist, 68, detained for ‘slandering’ Mao Zedong in retroactive crackdown
Chinese artist Gao Zhen, 68, was detained in China on allegations of slandering national heroes and martyrs. Gao Zhen, known for provocative artworks critiquing Mao Zedong and the Cultural Revolution, was arrested on Aug. 26 after police raided his art studio in Sanhe, Hebei province, and confiscated older works, including the controversial “Mao’s Guilt” and “The Execution of Christ.” Gao Zhen refused to hand over his phone and was forcibly detained. His brother Gao Qiang, who publicized his arrest, criticized the retroactive application of the 2021 law, told The Guardian, “There is a clear boundary between artistic creation and criminal behavior.”
