New video, images give closest look yet inside Fukushima reactor’s damaged interior

For the first time since the tragedy, TEPCO sent miniature drones into the reactor’s pedestal, directly below the core, to assess the damage. The images offer the closest look yet but could not reach the reactor’s bottom due to low light.

The released images depict various objects, including components of the control rod drive mechanism, hanging from different parts of the reactor pedestal. Some objects appear to be icicle-like formations attached to fallen components.

TEPCO is looking for means to develop techniques for debris removal, a key part of the lengthy decommissioning process. However, despite advancements in drone technology, they were still unable to capture images of the reactor core’s bottom due to darkness within the containment vessel.

TEPCO officials acknowledge the challenge of distinguishing between melted fuel and equipment solely based on the images. They said the lack of clarity in these images shows the difficulty of the task.