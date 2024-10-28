Jewelry thefts in North Texas target Southeast Asian victims during Diwali season

Police are investigating a series of jewelry thefts specifically targeting Southeast Asian victims in Frisco, Texas.

One incident involved a 55-year-old woman who was approached outside her home by thieves posing as individuals needing help. They engaged her in conversation, using terms like “auntie” to gain her trust, while discreetly removing her gold jewelry valued at over $5,000 and replacing it with fake items. The woman, still in shock, was unaware of the theft until after the thieves left.

Police have reported at least five similar thefts in the area recently, with a focus on older Southeast Asian individuals, particularly during the festive season of Diwali, when community members are more likely to be wearing jewelry. This marks the third consecutive year of such thefts, with no arrests made in previous cases.