Watch: Fresno Chinese restaurant owner’s viral insults draw crowds
Key points:
- Chinese restaurant Mark’s Kitchen has been a Fresno establishment since 1972.
- Owner Helen started swearing at customers in a good-natured way behind the counter over a decade ago, according to the SF Gate.
- Her popularity exploded last year when videos showcasing Helen’s colorful commentary started emerging on social media.
- Helen often uses catchphrases, like “bomb ass sh*t,” to describe their food offerings.
The details:
- Helen’s foul-mouthed service began as a way to stand out in Fresno’s restaurant scene and evolved into a full-blown act.
- She often records customers’ reactions to her insults and posts them on the TikTok account @heakpo.
- Customers who want their orders not too spicy may get mocked for being “boring.”
- She tones the cursing down when kids are present.
- In one TikTok video, she is seen telling police officers: “Remember, you don’t like that sh*t, get the f*ck out.”
- In addition to the quality of the food, Helen’s performance has become one of the restaurant’s undeniable draws.
- On Yelp, most customers agree that the food is “bomb ass sh*t” and praise Helen as “bold, funny and sweet.
