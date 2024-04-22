NextSharkNextShark.com

Watch: Fresno Chinese restaurant owner’s viral insults draw crowds

Ryan General
By Ryan General
13 hours ago
 
Key points:
  • Chinese restaurant Mark’s Kitchen has been a Fresno establishment since 1972.
  • Owner Helen started swearing at customers in a good-natured way behind the counter over a decade ago, according to the SF Gate.
  • Her popularity exploded last year when videos showcasing Helen’s colorful commentary started emerging on social media. 
  • Helen often uses catchphrases, like “bomb ass sh*t,” to describe their food offerings.
 
The details:
    • Helen’s foul-mouthed service began as a way to stand out in Fresno’s restaurant scene and evolved into a full-blown act.
    • She often records customers’ reactions to her insults and posts them on the TikTok account @heakpo.
    • Customers who want their orders not too spicy may get mocked for being “boring.”
    • She tones the cursing down when kids are present.
    • In one TikTok video, she is seen telling police officers: “Remember, you don’t like that sh*t, get the f*ck out.”
  • In addition to the quality of the food, Helen’s performance has become one of the restaurant’s undeniable draws.
  • On Yelp, most customers agree that the food is “bomb ass sh*t” and praise Helen as “bold, funny and sweet.
