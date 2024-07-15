Ex-NASA engineer accused of secretly filming sexual encounters with his glasses
Former NASA engineer Eric Sim, 37, who is facing seven counts of sexual assault, is now accused of filming his sexual encounters without his partners’ consent. An affidavit claims he recorded them using a camera “hidden in a pair of black framed eyeglasses,” which were purportedly positioned on a table near his bed.
- What authorities found: Houston police seized devices from Sim’s home upon his arrest in February. Last month, they executed another search after forensic analysis of a hard drive revealed a folder labeled “sex tapes” and other folders named after women. Aside from alleged videos of Sim’s encounters, they reportedly found an Excel spreadsheet listing 437 women with details such as their first and last names, ethnicity, year of meeting and locations of sexual encounters. Police confiscated 14 pairs of sunglasses in their recent search.
- What’s next: Sim is currently out on bond and is scheduled to appear in court on July 23. The district attorney’s office has not commented on the new evidence and no additional charges have been filed based on the videos.
