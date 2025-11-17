Former JACL president David Lin, wife killed in New Jersey double homicide

A former president of the Japanese American Citizens League (JACL) and his wife were found killed in their Hillsborough, New Jersey, home in late September, authorities confirmed earlier this month.

What happened: David Lin and Jean Lin, both 69, died from blunt force injuries to the head, according to the Somerset County PRosécutor’s Office. Police David Lin and Jean Lin, both 69, died from blunt force injuries to the head, according to the Somerset County PRosécutor’s Office. Police arrived at the couple’s Cornell Trail home at 4:12 p.m. on Sept. 25 for a welfare check but could not make contact. When officers returned and entered the residence at 6:24 p.m., they found a man armed with a knife coming out of a second-floor bedroom. Two officers shot the man as he moved toward them, then provided medical aid before he was transported to a hospital in critical condition. Officers then discovered the Lins’ bodies in two different bedrooms upstairs.

Investigators say the killings appear to be an isolated event with no continuing danger to the community, though authorities have not released the suspect’s identity or a possible motive.

About Lin and his legacy: David Lin made history in July 2012 as the first person of Chinese ancestry to lead the David Lin made history in July 2012 as the first person of Chinese ancestry to lead the JACL as national president, a position he held through 2016 after winning re-election for a second two-year term. The Taiwan-born advocate received the organization’s Sapphire Pin in July and created the JACL Centennial Education Fund with a goal of raising $3 million. At the time of his death, Lin worked as vice president of public affairs and advocacy at IW Group, Inc., following years as executive director of external affairs at AT&T. His civic involvement included three years on the Hillsborough Board of Education ending in 2009 and serving as treasurer of the Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies.

JACL National President Larry Oda told Pacific Citizen that Lin “exemplified the highest ideals of leadership, commitment and integrity.”

Community reactions: Saki Mori, JACL’s interim executive director, remembered Lin’s “strategic approach coupled with a tireless spirit” and called him “a confidante to many at JACL through his leadership and camaraderie.” Daphne Kwok, who previously led OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates as executive director, Saki Mori, JACL’s interim executive director, remembered Lin’s “strategic approach coupled with a tireless spirit” and called him “a confidante to many at JACL through his leadership and camaraderie.” Daphne Kwok, who previously led OCA-Asian Pacific American Advocates as executive director, said Lin “tirelessly gave his all to improving the livelihood of Asian American Pacific Islanders.”

Meanwhile, Bill Imada, founder and chairman of IW Group, described Lin as “a tireless advocate” whose “compassion, integrity and unwavering belief in the power of collaboration lifted countless individuals and organizations.” OCA National President Sharon Wong also recalled Lin’s mentorship, saying he provided “invaluable advice and support” when she assumed her leadership role.

Investigation into the double homicide continues. Anyone with information is urged to contact the SCPO at 908-231-7100 or its tip line, 1-888-577-TIPS (8477), the Hillsborough Township police at 908-369-4323 or the STOPit app.

