Forever chemicals found in 99% of bottled water samples globally, study finds
A recent international study led by researchers from the University of Birmingham Southern University of Science and Technology reveals that over 99% of bottled water samples worldwide contain “forever chemicals,” also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). PFAS, industrial chemicals widely used for their water and stain-repellent properties, have become a growing concern due to their persistence in the environment.
- About the findings: The study, published in ACS ES&T Water, found two of the most common PFAS — PFOA and PFOS — were detected in almost all of the analyzed 112 bottled water samples from 15 countries. Findings further showed that bottled water sourced from groundwater contained higher levels of PFAS than purified water. While the researchers observed no significant difference in contamination between glass and plastic bottles, it did find that tap water in China had higher PFAS concentrations than in the U.K.
- Why it matters: A 2023 study published in Environmental Science and Technology revealed a striking racial disparity in PFAS exposure, with Asian Americans having 88% higher levels of these toxic chemicals compared to non-Hispanic white Americans. Although the reasons behind the elevated PFAS levels in Asian Americans remain unclear, factors such as fish consumption and varying international PFAS regulations are suspected to play a role. The researchers of the new study encourage the use of common household water treatment methods, like boiling and activated carbon filtration, which can significantly reduce PFAS concentrations in drinking water. Highlighting the relevance of their findings, co-author Yi Zheng noted, “Increased awareness about the presence of PFAS in both tap and bottled water can lead to more informed choices by consumers.”
Share this Article
Share this Article