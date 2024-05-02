White House appoints its first-ever Asian American Curator

Donna Hayashi Smith, a member of the White House’s Office of the Curator for over two decades, has been appointed as the new curator.

Key points:

The curator oversees the White House ’s collection of historic artifacts, artwork and furniture.

Smith succeeds Lydia Tederick, becoming the first Asian American to hold the position.

She became acting chief curator in June, after Tederick’s retirement last year.

Smith is a respected authority on the White House’s vast collection of over 60,000 objects.

About Smith:

Originally from Wahiawa, Hawaii , Smith holds degrees in art history (University of Hawaii at Manoa) and museum studies (George Washington University).

She began her career with fellowships at the Smithsonian Institution ‘s National Museums of American History and American Art.

The details:

The White House announced the appointment this week, marking the start of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Smith has served under five presidential administrations since joining the Office of the Curator in 1995.

Her previous roles include serving as administrative assistant, collections manager, associate curator and registrar.

Smith played a key role in recently maintaining the White House’s accredited museum status under the American Alliance of Museums.

“Donna Hayashi Smith brings years of experience,” First Lady Jill Biden said in a statement. “She understands the history and legacy of the White House.”

What’s next:

Smith will focus on preserving the White House collection, making it accessible to the public and reflecting greater diversity in the artifacts on display.