White House appoints its first-ever Asian American Curator
Donna Hayashi Smith, a member of the White House’s Office of the Curator for over two decades, has been appointed as the new curator.
Key points:
- The curator oversees the White House’s collection of historic artifacts, artwork and furniture.
- Smith succeeds Lydia Tederick, becoming the first Asian American to hold the position.
- She became acting chief curator in June, after Tederick’s retirement last year.
- Smith is a respected authority on the White House’s vast collection of over 60,000 objects.
About Smith:
- Originally from Wahiawa, Hawaii, Smith holds degrees in art history (University of Hawaii at Manoa) and museum studies (George Washington University).
- She began her career with fellowships at the Smithsonian Institution‘s National Museums of American History and American Art.
The details:
- The White House announced the appointment this week, marking the start of the Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.
- Smith has served under five presidential administrations since joining the Office of the Curator in 1995.
- Her previous roles include serving as administrative assistant, collections manager, associate curator and registrar.
- Smith played a key role in recently maintaining the White House’s accredited museum status under the American Alliance of Museums.
- “Donna Hayashi Smith brings years of experience,” First Lady Jill Biden said in a statement. “She understands the history and legacy of the White House.”
What’s next:
- Smith will focus on preserving the White House collection, making it accessible to the public and reflecting greater diversity in the artifacts on display.
