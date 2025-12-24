Finland PM apologizes to Asian nations after lawmakers’ slant-eye gestures

Finland’s Prime Minister Petteri Orpo issued formal apologies to Japan, China and South Korea through embassy channels on Wednesday after a racist social media post by then Miss Finland titleholder Sarah Dzafce sparked outrage across Asia. The controversy worsened after several members of the Finnish ruling coalition posted photos repeating the same slanted eye gesture. This has prompted formal expressions of concern from Japan and other Asian nations as well as public criticism from Finns of Asian heritage.

In his apology, Orpo said , “These posts do not reflect Finland’s values of equality and inclusion,” and added that “racism and discrimination have no place in Finnish society.”

Backlash across Asia and within Finland

The backlash began in late November when Dzafce shared a photo showing herself pulling the corners of her eyes, a gesture widely recognized as mocking East Asian features, alongside a caption referring to “eating with a Chinese person.” The image circulated rapidly online and was condemned across Japan, South Korea and China, where media outlets and social media users described it as racist and demeaning.

Speaking to Finnish media , Finns of Asian background said the post echoed stereotypes they encounter in daily life. Several said the gesture was not an isolated misstep but part of a broader pattern of racial insensitivity that often goes unchallenged.

“I don’t accept racism,” Jiafu Zhong told Finnish platform Yle. “It’s not funny in any way. I don’t want my cousins or other sweet kids to be exposed to the kinds of images politicians have been putting out. I feel proud to belong to more than one culture.”

Lawmakers’ posts trigger diplomatic response

The controversy intensified after lawmakers from the Finns Party, a right wing member of Orpo’s governing coalition, posted photos of themselves repeating the same slanted eye gesture following Dzafce’s removal. The posts were widely criticized by coalition partners and opposition politicians, who warned they risked damaging Finland’s international standing.

Japan raised the matter directly with Finnish officials after the lawmakers’ posts circulated, with Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara telling local reporters: “We have … expressed our expectation for appropriate action. Japan will continue to maintain close communication with the Finnish government.”

The Miss Finland Organization removed Dzafce from her title on Dec. 11, saying her conduct violated the standards expected of a national representative.

