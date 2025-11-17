Four Filipino WWII veterans receive Congressional Gold Medals

Four Filipino World War II veterans were posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony at the Philippine Embassy in Washington, D.C. last week.

Families of Petty Officer First Class Jose Baraquio, Staff Sergeant Ernesto Cesario, Staff Sergeant Marcial Marasigan Simpson and Sergeant First Class Joaquin Canlas accepted the honors during an event held during the Nov. 10 ceremony ahead of Veterans Day. The program recognized the veterans’ service under U.S. command during the war, when Filipino troops fought in major campaigns across the Philippines and continued resistance through organized guerrilla units after occupation.

Philippine Ambassador Jose Manuel Romualdez noted the broader movement behind the recognition of Filipino soldiers under Public Law 114-265: “I am deeply honored to join you once again, just a few weeks after we commemorated the 10th anniversary of the Filipino Veterans of World War II Congressional Gold Medal Act, a milestone in your tireless efforts to secure recognition for the valor, sacrifice and service of Filipinos who fought under the American flag during World War II.” Each family representative received a medal on behalf of their relative, reflecting the collective award granted to all Filipino veterans who served during the conflict.

Brigadier General Jimmy Canlas shared a personal account about his grandfather, one of the honorees, and called on the audience to continue sharing veterans’ histories. He said, “Don’t let our stories and memories end here. Everyone who witnessed today’s event has a responsibility to spread the word that the brave actions of these men and women are among the reasons we enjoy freedom, democracy and the rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

The District of Columbia issued a proclamation recognizing the veterans’ contributions as families, community leaders and members of the Filipino American community gathered to commemorate their service.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.