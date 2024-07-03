NextSharkNextShark.com

Filipino mukbang vlogger dies after going on fried chicken

via Dongz Apatan
Bryan Ke
By Bryan Ke
Dongz Dongz Apatan, a mukbang content creator from Iligan City in Northern Mindanao who had over 400,000 Facebook followers, died from a hemorrhagic stroke – a condition where a blood vessel in the brain ruptures and bleeds – on June 15 after eating a large amount of fried chicken and rice for content.
Leah, Apatan’s sister, told 24 Oras that many social media users disrespected Apatan’s death, noting how they turned him “into a laughing stock” because he was “greedy about food.” She added, “He doesn’t really eat much. He doesn’t really finish it either. Manoy is not greedy. He has helped a lot of people.”
