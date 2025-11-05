Filipino stars lead DreamWorks Animation’s ‘Forgotten Island’

DreamWorks Animation announced that a lineup of Filipino and Filipino diaspora artists will headline its upcoming film “Forgotten Island,” set for worldwide release in September 2026 through Universal Pictures. The ensemble includes Filipino American singer H.E.R ., Filipina artists Liza Soberano and Lea Salonga and Filipino Canadian actor Manny Jacinto , alongside Dave Franco and Jenny Slate. The studio revealed the casting this week, confirming its latest animated feature will focus on characters and themes rooted in Philippine mythology.

Philippine mythology takes center stage

“Forgotten Island” centers on lifelong best friends Jo (H.E.R.) and Raissa (Soberano), who find themselves stuck on the magical and forgotten island of Nakali. The only way home will potentially require the loss of their cherished memories together.” The film incorporates settings and folklore inspired by the Philippines, extending DreamWorks’ exploration of culturally specific storytelling in global animation.

Another Pinoy behind the camera

The film is written and directed by Joel Crawford and Filipino American filmmaker Januel Mercado, known for co-directing “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” Their collaboration continues a creative partnership with producer Mark Swift, who previously worked with Crawford on “The Croods: A New Age” and “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.” Bringing together Filipino and Filipino American talent both on screen and behind the camera in a single project remains a rarity in major Hollywood animation.

