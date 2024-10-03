Filipino singer’s ‘The Voice’ audition draws a ‘salamat’ from Michael Bublé

On the 26th season premiere of the reality show “The Voice” on Sept. 23, Filipino singer Sofronio Vasquez, 31, wowed the coaches on during the blind auditions, earning an instant four-chair turn before even reaching the chorus of Mary J. Blige’s “I’m Goin’ Down.”

Vasquez, who was a former contestant on the Philippines’ singing competition “Tawag ng Tanghalan,”

received standing ovations

for his performance. “Your voice is like butter. It is so easy on the ears, but your soulfulness touches my heart. You got the whole package,” Reba McEntire said, while Gwen Stefani described his audition as a “Grammy performance.” Michael Bublé, who ultimately secured Vasquez for his team, tearfully expressed, “I want to start by saying salamat because the relationship I’ve had with the Philippines for so many years makes me love you even more. I can’t imagine how proud you’re going to make them. There is something that is so inherently beautiful about music for you. I got goosebumps.”