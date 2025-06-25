Filipino American New Hampshire state rep told to ‘go home’ by colleague

New Hampshire State Rep. Luz Bay says a Republican lawmaker told her to “go home” after she spoke in honor of Philippine Independence Day at the State House.

“Home country”

In a speech delivered on June 12, Bay said the incident followed remarks she gave “exactly a week ago,” on June 5, during which she reflected on her heritage and referred to the Philippines as her “home country.” Afterward, an unnamed Republican colleague questioned how someone who called another country “home” could serve in the New Hampshire legislature.

She returned to the floor to address the exchange and affirm her right to serve. “Let me say it clearly,” she said. “I am here because I belong here.” A video of her remarks, posted by the New Hampshire House Democratic Caucus on June 14, has since been widely shared on social media and has drawn support from advocacy groups.

Bay’s background

Born in the Philippines, Bay immigrated to the U.S. and earned a Ph.D. in educational measurement and statistics from Southern Illinois University Carbondale. She lives in Dover and was first elected to the New Hampshire House in 2022. Now serving her second term, she is also a three-time cancer survivor and marathon runner.

“My constituents in Strafford County District 21 elected me under the same laws, with the same legitimacy as anyone in this room,” she said. “My birthplace does not make me less American. My accent does not disqualify me from public service. And my identity as a Filipino American does not make me a guest. I am a citizen. I am a public servant. And I am home.”

A broader message

Bay placed her experience within a larger American narrative, drawing attention to the country’s immigrant roots: “Unless you are Indigenous to this land … you too are descended from immigrants. Some of our families came centuries ago. Others came fleeing war, poverty, persecution, or simply searching for the promise that America holds.”

She added, “To question my right to be here is to misunderstand what makes America what it is — a place where democracy is enriched by diversity, where freedom means the opportunity to serve, and where strength lies in our shared commitment to justice, not in the sameness of our origins.” Bay concluded, “This is my home. This is my country. And I’m not going anywhere.”

