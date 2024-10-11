Filipino father in critical condition after ‘dream home’ gas explosion in California

Manny Fabrigas is in critical condition in the ICU after an explosion destroyed his Long Beach home on Monday.

Fabrigas, who had taken the day off to rest following a father-daughter cycling event, was doing chores when the explosion occurred, likely caused by a gas leak. He suffered severe second- and third-degree burns and was thrown into a pantry by the blast. Neighbors had acted quickly, pulling him from the flames and saving his life.

Fabrigas’ family, who are Filipino immigrants from Ilocos Norte , Philippines, lost nearly everything in the explosion, including their dream home they had moved into just a year ago.