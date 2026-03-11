Filipino American soldier killed in Iran War honored in California

A Filipino American soldier was killed in a drone attack in Kuwait, as the Trump administration’s conflict with Iran exposes more U.S. troops across the region to attack.

The Department of War identified the soldier as Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan, a 54-year-old Sacramento resident who was one of six Army Reserve service members killed in the March 1 strike at a command center in Port Shuaiba. Marzan was assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command in Des Moines, Iowa.

Marzan’s life and service

Marzan was a Sacramento native, an Elk Grove High School graduate and a military veteran with more than 30 years of service. Family members had been preparing to celebrate his 55th birthday and retirement from military service when he returned home from Kuwait. He is survived by his wife, Tina, and their 30-year-old daughter, Felicia.

Relatives remembered him in public tributes as a devoted family man nearing the end of his military career. In a Facebook tribute, his sister Elizabeth Marzan wrote , “My baby brother, you are loved,” and added that he was “a strong leader who lived by example. Very loyal. My hero.”

Honors in California, Delaware

California officials formally honored Marzan on March 4, when Gov. Gavin Newsom and Acting Gov. Eleni Kounalakis said the state was mourning his death and that he is survived by his wife and family. “California mourns the loss of Chief Warrant Officer Three Marzan, a courageous Californian whose service to our nation was marked by honor and distinction,” the statement said.

Marzan was also honored along with the five other soldiers killed in the strike during a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on March 7. The other reservists were identified as Maj. Jeffrey O’Brien, 45, of Indianola, Iowa, Capt. Cody Khork, 35, of Winter Haven, Florida, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor, 39, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, Sgt. 1st Class Noah Tietjens, 42, of Bellevue, Nebraska and Sgt. Declan Coady, 20, of West Des Moines, Iowa. All six were assigned to the 103rd Sustainment Command, which supports operations by moving food, fuel, water, ammunition, transport equipment and supplies.

