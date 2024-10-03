Filipino American History Month 2024 events near you

Mabuhay! Filipino American History Month is here, and it’s time to celebrate the rich culture, history and contributions of the Filipino community across the U.S.

From food and cultural festivals to community gatherings and art exhibits, we’ve got a list of exciting events happening in different cities nationwide. Whether you’re in Los Angeles, New York or anywhere in between, get ready to unleash your Pinoy pride and experience the best of Filipino American heritage in style!

CALIFORNIA

October 4 – 5, 2024

Bindlestiff Studio

185 6th St, San Francisco, CA 94103

Saturday, October 5 · 11am – 7pm PDT (Free to attend)

Alameda Waterfront Park

2151 Ferry Point Alameda, CA 94501

Saturday, October 5 · 10am – 5pm PDT (Free to attend)

Hillcrest Community Park

Olivera Road Concord, CA 94520

Saturday, October 5 · 12 – 5pm PDT (Free to attend)

Artesia Library

18801 Elaine Avenue Artesia, CA 90701

Saturday, October 5 · 11 PM (Free to attend)

Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St

Santa Clarita, CA

Sunday, October 6 · 3 – 9pm PDT (Free to attend)

Benny Boy Brewing

1821 Daly Street Los Angeles, CA 90031

Sunday, October 6 · 12 – 5pm

Southeast Community Center

Bayview, San Francisco

Sunday, October 6 · 6 – 9pm PDT (Free to attend)

Fox Tale Fermentation Project

30 East Santa Clara Street #Suite 120 San Jose, CA 95113

Saturday, October 12 – Sunday, Oct 13 (Free to attend)

2380 Santa Fe Ave

Long Beach, CA

Event by Pilipino Workers Center (PWC) (Free to attend)

Saturday, Oct 26 – Sunday, Oct 27

153 Glendale Blvd

Los Angeles, CA

Saturday, October 5 · 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM (Free to attend)

Library | Parks and Recreation Center

901 Civic Campus Wy, South San Francisco, CA 94080

NEW YORK

October 5 Sat, 2 – 9 PM

LaGuardia Performing Arts, 31-10 Thomson Ave

Long Island City, NY

October 12 – Sun, Oct 13

54 Below, 254 W 54th St

New York, NY

Filipino American National Historical Society – Metro NY Chapter (Free to attend)

Friday, October 18 · 5 – 8pm EDT

MoMA PS1

22-25 Jackson Avenue Queens, NY 11101

Thursday, October 24 · 6 – 9pm EDT

The Living Gallery

1094 Broadway Brooklyn, NY 11221

October 17–19, 2024

Shows: 7 PM (Thu), 9:30 PM (Fri) & 6PM (Sat)

West Side Comedy Club & Caveat NYC

CHICAGO

Saturday, October 19 · 10:30 – 11:15 AM (Free to attend)

Bezazian Branch, Chicago Public Library, 1226 W Ainslie St

Chicago, IL

Sunday, October 20 · 10:30 AM – 1:15 PM

Rizal Center, 1332 W Irving Park Rd

Chicago, IL

Sunday, October 27 · 5:30 – 10:00 PM

Cebu Chicago, 3120 N Lincoln Ave

Chicago, IL

Friday, October 25 · 5 – 9 PM (Free to attend)

Oakton College, 1600 Golf Rd

Des Plaines, IL

NEW JERSEY

Friday, October 25 · 7 – 9pm EDT

111 Main St

East Brunswick, NJ 08816

Sunday, October 13 · 12 – 4pm EDT (Free to attend)

The Studio Ligaya

16 Jersey Avenue Metuchen, NJ 08840

October 17 Thu, 6 – 9 PM

Heirloom Kitchen, 3853 County Rd 516

Old Bridge, NJ

Friday, October 18 · 7:30 – 9pm EDT

The Hackensack Performing Arts Center

102 State Street Hackensack, NJ 07601

PENNSYLVANIA

October 26 Sat, 1 – 5 PM (Free to attend)

Cherry Street Pier, 121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd

Philadelphia, PA

TEXAS

Fri, October 4 – Sat, Oct 5

2601 N Floyd Rd

Richardson, TX

October 4 Fri, 11:00 – 11:30 AM

San Marcos Public Library, 625 E Hopkins St

San Marcos, TX

October 19 Sat, 12 – 5 PM (Free to attend)

Austin Beerworks – Sprinkle Valley, 10300 Springdale Rd

Austin, TX

Saturday, October 12 · 12 – 6pm CDT (Free to attend)

Asia Times Square

2625 West Pioneer Parkway Grand Prairie, TX 75051

HAWAII

Saturday, October 5

the King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort

Kailua-Kona, HI

Saturday, October 5 · 9 AM – 4 PM

University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu, 91-1001 Farrington Hwy

Kapolei, HI

Friday, October 18 – Sat, Oct 19

Kauai Philippine Cultural Center, 4475f Nuhou St

Lihue, HI

Sunday, October 27 · 7:30 – 10:00 PM

Blue Note Hawaii, 2335 Kalākaua Ave

Honolulu, HI

WASHINGTON, D.C.

Sunday, October 27 · 12 – 5pm EDT (Free to attend)

Metrobar DC

640 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast Washington, DC 20002

WASHINGTON

Saturday, October 26 · 11:00 AM 1:00 PM (Free to attend)

Wing Luke Museum

719 South King StreetSeattle, WA, 98104

Thursday, October 17 · 3 – 7 PM (Free to attend)

Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave