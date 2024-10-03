NextSharkNextShark.com

Filipino American History Month 2024 events near you

source : Island News
Michelle De Pacina
By Michelle De Pacina
Mabuhay! Filipino American History Month is here, and it’s time to celebrate the rich culture, history and contributions of the Filipino community across the U.S.
From food and cultural festivals to community gatherings and art exhibits, we’ve got a list of exciting events happening in different cities nationwide. Whether you’re in Los Angeles, New York or anywhere in between, get ready to unleash your Pinoy pride and experience the best of Filipino American heritage in style!
 

CALIFORNIA

 
Filipino Comedy Festival
October 4 – 5, 2024
Bindlestiff Studio
185 6th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
 
Filipino Island Fest – Alameda’s First Filipino Festival
Saturday, October 5 · 11am – 7pm PDT (Free to attend)
Alameda Waterfront Park
2151 Ferry Point Alameda, CA 94501
 
HARAJUKU – ube BAY FEST!
Saturday, October 5 · 10am – 5pm PDT (Free to attend)
Hillcrest Community Park
Olivera Road Concord, CA 94520
 
Kabataan Fil-Am Fiesta
Saturday, October 5 · 12 – 5pm PDT (Free to attend)
Artesia Library
18801 Elaine Avenue Artesia, CA 90701
 
2024 Cultural Festival – “Bakasyon Sa Pinas”
Saturday, October 5 · 11 PM (Free to attend)
Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St
Santa Clarita, CA
 
Manila Sound
Sunday, October 6 · 3 – 9pm PDT (Free to attend)
Benny Boy Brewing
1821 Daly Street Los Angeles, CA 90031
 
LAMON Summit
Sunday, October 6 · 12 – 5pm
Southeast Community Center
Bayview, San Francisco
 
Comedy Showcase – Barkada Edition! In Celebration of Filipino American Heritage
Sunday, October 6 · 6 – 9pm PDT (Free to attend)
Fox Tale Fermentation Project
30 East Santa Clara Street #Suite 120 San Jose, CA 95113
 
Block Party: Pistahan & Salo-Salo with the Filipino Migrant Center
Saturday, October 12 – Sunday, Oct 13 (Free to attend)
2380 Santa Fe Ave
Long Beach, CA
 
Larry Itliong Day Festival 2024
Event by Pilipino Workers Center (PWC) (Free to attend)
Saturday, Oct 26 – Sunday, Oct 27
153 Glendale Blvd
Los Angeles, CA
 
Filipino American History Month – City of South San Francisco
Saturday, October 5 · 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM (Free to attend)
Library | Parks and Recreation Center
901 Civic Campus Wy, South San Francisco, CA 94080
 
NEW YORK
 
Foundation for Filipino Artists, Inc. (FFAI) 36th Anniversary Event featuring the Philippine Ballet Theater
October 5 Sat, 2 – 9 PM
LaGuardia Performing Arts, 31-10 Thomson Ave
Long Island City, NY
 
Filipinos on Broadway
October 12 – Sun, Oct 13
54 Below, 254 W 54th St
New York, NY
 
Filipino American History Month: 2024 Community Awards Celebration
Filipino American National Historical Society – Metro NY Chapter (Free to attend)
Friday, October 18 · 5 – 8pm EDT
MoMA PS1
22-25 Jackson Avenue Queens, NY 11101
 
Balikbayan: “Coming Home To Your Whole Self”
Thursday, October 24 · 6 – 9pm EDT
The Living Gallery
1094 Broadway Brooklyn, NY 11221
 
Filipino Comedy Festival
October 17–19, 2024
Shows: 7 PM (Thu), 9:30 PM (Fri) & 6PM (Sat)
West Side Comedy Club & Caveat NYC
 
CHICAGO
 
Filipino Heritage Story Time
Saturday, October 19 · 10:30 – 11:15 AM (Free to attend)
Bezazian Branch, Chicago Public Library, 1226 W Ainslie St
Chicago, IL
 
Filipino American History Month Celebration
Sunday, October 20 ·  10:30 AM – 1:15 PM
Rizal Center, 1332 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL
 
Kamayan – Filipino American History Month Celebration
Sunday, October 27 · 5:30 – 10:00 PM
Cebu Chicago, 3120 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL
 
Para Sa Kultura: Filipino Night Market
Friday, October 25 ·  5 – 9 PM (Free to attend)
Oakton College, 1600 Golf Rd
Des Plaines, IL
 
 
NEW JERSEY
 
Chef’s Table: Filipino Kamayan Feast
Friday, October 25 · 7 – 9pm EDT
111 Main St
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
 
Filipinx-American History Month Celebration: From Surviving to Thriving!
Sunday, October 13 · 12 – 4pm EDT (Free to attend)
The Studio Ligaya
16 Jersey Avenue Metuchen, NJ 08840
 
Heirloom Kitchen’s Filipino American History Month Event
October 17 Thu, 6 – 9 PM
Heirloom Kitchen, 3853 County Rd 516
Old Bridge, NJ
 
Harana: A Concert of Philippine Romantic Songs
Friday, October 18 · 7:30 – 9pm EDT
The Hackensack Performing Arts Center
102 State Street Hackensack, NJ 07601
 
PENNSYLVANIA
 
Taste of the Philippines USA 2024
October 26 Sat, 1 – 5 PM (Free to attend)
Cherry Street Pier, 121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd
Philadelphia, PA
 
TEXAS
 
Filipino Cultural Night
Fri, October 4 – Sat, Oct 5
2601 N Floyd Rd
Richardson, TX
 
Tagalog Storytime
October 4 Fri, 11:00 – 11:30 AM
San Marcos Public Library, 625 E Hopkins St
San Marcos, TX
 
Filipino Day Market 2024
October 19 Sat, 12 – 5 PM (Free to attend)
Austin Beerworks – Sprinkle Valley, 10300 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX
 
3rd Annual Lone Star Palengke – A Filipino Market & Kapwa Concert
Saturday, October 12 · 12 – 6pm CDT (Free to attend)
Asia Times Square
2625 West Pioneer Parkway Grand Prairie, TX 75051
 
 
HAWAII
Taste of the Philippines
Saturday, October 5
the King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort
Kailua-Kona, HI
 
2024 Filipino Cultural Summit
Saturday, October 5 ·  9 AM – 4 PM
University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu, 91-1001 Farrington Hwy
Kapolei, HI
 
Kauaʻi: 2024 Filipino American History Month Celebration
Friday, October 18 – Sat, Oct 19
Kauai Philippine Cultural Center, 4475f Nuhou St
Lihue, HI
 
The Outstanding Filipino Awards 2024
Sunday, October 27 · 7:30 – 10:00 PM
Blue Note Hawaii, 2335 Kalākaua Ave
Honolulu, HI
 
 
 
WASHINGTON, D.C.
 
“Umpukan” A Fil-Am History Month Celebration
Sunday, October 27 · 12 – 5pm EDT (Free to attend)
Metrobar DC
640 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast Washington, DC 20002
 
WASHINGTON
 
The Filipino Presence in Seattle’s Chinatown – International District
Saturday, October 26 · 11:00 AM  1:00 PM (Free to attend)
Wing Luke Museum
719 South King StreetSeattle, WA, 98104
 
Laban: The Filipino American Experience
Thursday, October 17 · 3 – 7 PM (Free to attend)
Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave
Tacoma, WA
 
 
