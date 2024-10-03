Filipino American History Month 2024 events near you
Mabuhay! Filipino American History Month is here, and it’s time to celebrate the rich culture, history and contributions of the Filipino community across the U.S.
From food and cultural festivals to community gatherings and art exhibits, we’ve got a list of exciting events happening in different cities nationwide. Whether you’re in Los Angeles, New York or anywhere in between, get ready to unleash your Pinoy pride and experience the best of Filipino American heritage in style!
CALIFORNIA
October 4 – 5, 2024
Bindlestiff Studio
185 6th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Saturday, October 5 · 11am – 7pm PDT (Free to attend)
Alameda Waterfront Park
2151 Ferry Point Alameda, CA 94501
Saturday, October 5 · 10am – 5pm PDT (Free to attend)
Hillcrest Community Park
Olivera Road Concord, CA 94520
Saturday, October 5 · 12 – 5pm PDT (Free to attend)
Artesia Library
18801 Elaine Avenue Artesia, CA 90701
Saturday, October 5 · 11 PM (Free to attend)
Newhall Community Center, 22421 Market St
Santa Clarita, CA
Sunday, October 6 · 3 – 9pm PDT (Free to attend)
Benny Boy Brewing
1821 Daly Street Los Angeles, CA 90031
Sunday, October 6 · 12 – 5pm
Southeast Community Center
Bayview, San Francisco
Sunday, October 6 · 6 – 9pm PDT (Free to attend)
Fox Tale Fermentation Project
30 East Santa Clara Street #Suite 120 San Jose, CA 95113
Saturday, October 12 – Sunday, Oct 13 (Free to attend)
2380 Santa Fe Ave
Long Beach, CA
Event by Pilipino Workers Center (PWC) (Free to attend)
Saturday, Oct 26 – Sunday, Oct 27
153 Glendale Blvd
Los Angeles, CA
Saturday, October 5 · 10:00 AM to 02:00 PM (Free to attend)
Library | Parks and Recreation Center
901 Civic Campus Wy, South San Francisco, CA 94080
NEW YORK
Foundation for Filipino Artists, Inc. (FFAI) 36th Anniversary Event featuring the Philippine Ballet Theater
October 5 Sat, 2 – 9 PM
LaGuardia Performing Arts, 31-10 Thomson Ave
Long Island City, NY
October 12 – Sun, Oct 13
54 Below, 254 W 54th St
New York, NY
Filipino American National Historical Society – Metro NY Chapter (Free to attend)
Friday, October 18 · 5 – 8pm EDT
MoMA PS1
22-25 Jackson Avenue Queens, NY 11101
Thursday, October 24 · 6 – 9pm EDT
The Living Gallery
1094 Broadway Brooklyn, NY 11221
October 17–19, 2024
Shows: 7 PM (Thu), 9:30 PM (Fri) & 6PM (Sat)
West Side Comedy Club & Caveat NYC
CHICAGO
Saturday, October 19 · 10:30 – 11:15 AM (Free to attend)
Bezazian Branch, Chicago Public Library, 1226 W Ainslie St
Chicago, IL
Sunday, October 20 · 10:30 AM – 1:15 PM
Rizal Center, 1332 W Irving Park Rd
Chicago, IL
Sunday, October 27 · 5:30 – 10:00 PM
Cebu Chicago, 3120 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago, IL
Friday, October 25 · 5 – 9 PM (Free to attend)
Oakton College, 1600 Golf Rd
Des Plaines, IL
NEW JERSEY
Friday, October 25 · 7 – 9pm EDT
111 Main St
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Sunday, October 13 · 12 – 4pm EDT (Free to attend)
The Studio Ligaya
16 Jersey Avenue Metuchen, NJ 08840
October 17 Thu, 6 – 9 PM
Heirloom Kitchen, 3853 County Rd 516
Old Bridge, NJ
Friday, October 18 · 7:30 – 9pm EDT
The Hackensack Performing Arts Center
102 State Street Hackensack, NJ 07601
PENNSYLVANIA
October 26 Sat, 1 – 5 PM (Free to attend)
Cherry Street Pier, 121 N Christopher Columbus Blvd
Philadelphia, PA
TEXAS
Fri, October 4 – Sat, Oct 5
2601 N Floyd Rd
Richardson, TX
October 4 Fri, 11:00 – 11:30 AM
San Marcos Public Library, 625 E Hopkins St
San Marcos, TX
October 19 Sat, 12 – 5 PM (Free to attend)
Austin Beerworks – Sprinkle Valley, 10300 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX
Saturday, October 12 · 12 – 6pm CDT (Free to attend)
Asia Times Square
2625 West Pioneer Parkway Grand Prairie, TX 75051
HAWAII
Saturday, October 5
the King Kamehameha Kona Beach Resort
Kailua-Kona, HI
Saturday, October 5 · 9 AM – 4 PM
University of Hawaiʻi – West Oʻahu, 91-1001 Farrington Hwy
Kapolei, HI
Friday, October 18 – Sat, Oct 19
Kauai Philippine Cultural Center, 4475f Nuhou St
Lihue, HI
Sunday, October 27 · 7:30 – 10:00 PM
Blue Note Hawaii, 2335 Kalākaua Ave
Honolulu, HI
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Sunday, October 27 · 12 – 5pm EDT (Free to attend)
Metrobar DC
640 Rhode Island Avenue Northeast Washington, DC 20002
WASHINGTON
Saturday, October 26 · 11:00 AM 1:00 PM (Free to attend)
Wing Luke Museum
719 South King StreetSeattle, WA, 98104
Thursday, October 17 · 3 – 7 PM (Free to attend)
Washington State History Museum, 1911 Pacific Ave
Tacoma, WA
