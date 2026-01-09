Filipino American airman hailed as hero after Christmas highway rescue

A Filipino American U.S. Air Force airman helped save a couple and their two dogs after their SUV slid off a snow-covered stretch of Highway 50 in Northern California last Christmas morning. The vehicle came to rest on its side near a steep embankment as a winter storm created dangerous driving conditions for holiday travelers. Staff Sgt. Ruben “RJ” Tala was driving with his wife when they encountered the crash and led other motorists in a coordinated rescue.

Airman stops to help: Tala, who is stationed at Travis Air Force Base, stopped after seeing the SUV partially supported by a fallen tree along the slope in El Dorado County. Video shared online shows him gripping the driver’s side door while others rushed to help stabilize the vehicle. “The only thing I had in mind is, you know, to rescue those passengers,” Tala told Tala, who is stationed at Travis Air Force Base, stopped after seeing the SUV partially supported by a fallen tree along the slope in El Dorado County. Video shared online shows him gripping the driver’s side door while others rushed to help stabilize the vehicle. “The only thing I had in mind is, you know, to rescue those passengers,” Tala told ABC News , describing his focus as the situation unfolded.

Bystanders form human chain: As snow and ice made the roadway slick, Tala and several bystanders formed a human chain to prevent the SUV from sliding farther down the embankment. One motorist provided a rope while others held Tala from behind as the couple climbed out of the vehicle. The woman emerged carrying the family’s two dogs, and all four were guided to safety without reported serious injuries.

Commanders praise response: The rescued couple did not speak publicly following the incident, but local outlets reported they expressed gratitude to those who helped them escape the wreck. In a statement shared by The rescued couple did not speak publicly following the incident, but local outlets reported they expressed gratitude to those who helped them escape the wreck. In a statement shared by KCRA , Lt. Col. Jason Christie, commander of the 60th Force Support Squadron, praised the response, saying, “SSgt Tala and Yvett’s quick action and courage are a direct reflection of our Core Value of Service Before Self.”

