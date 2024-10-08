Increase in Fentanyl Overdose Deaths Among Asian and Pacific Islander Californians

In recent years, the fentanyl crisis has increasingly impacted Asian and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities. In California, the number of fentanyl-related overdose deaths among AAPI individuals increased by 16% from 2021 to 2022 ( California Overdose Surveillance Dashboard, CDPH ). Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, is often mixed into other illicit drugs, posing a deadly but hidden threat.

Why It Matters

Fentanyl is commonly found in drugs like meth, cocaine, MDMA, and counterfeit prescription pills such as Adderall and Xanax. This can lead to accidental overdoses, which are increasingly common. In 2023, California seized a record 62,224 pounds of fentanyl . This highlights the growing presence of fentanyl in the state’s drug supply.

By the Numbers

2022: 7,385 opioid-related deaths in California, with 6,473 involving fentanyl. 232 opioid-related and 203 fentanyl-related deaths among Asian/Pacific Islanders.

7,385 opioid-related deaths in California, with 6,473 involving fentanyl. 232 opioid-related and 203 fentanyl-related deaths among Asian/Pacific Islanders. 2021: 7,175 opioid-related deaths in California, with 5,961 involving fentanyl. 192 opioid-related and 175 fentanyl-related deaths among Asian/Pacific Islanders.

Demographic Shift

While AAPI individuals have historically had lower rates of fentanyl overdoses compared to other groups, the numbers among AAPI individuals are rising. In 2022, there were 203 fentanyl-related deaths among AAPI individuals, compared to 175 fentanyl-related deaths in 2021, according to the California Overdose Surveillance Dashboard.

Activities Where Fentanyl May Be Present

Raves and Music Festivals: These events often involve drug use. Drugs like MDMA, cocaine, and other substances at these events may be laced with fentanyl, leading to accidental overdoses.

These events often involve drug use. Drugs like MDMA, cocaine, and other substances at these events may be laced with fentanyl, leading to accidental overdoses. Nightlife and Clubs: In bars and clubs, drugs, particularly counterfeit pills, can be shared and laced with fentanyl. Even small amounts of fentanyl can be fatal.

In bars and clubs, drugs, particularly counterfeit pills, can be shared and laced with fentanyl. Even small amounts of fentanyl can be fatal. House Parties: Social gatherings often involve sharing drugs without knowledge of their content, increasing the risk of consuming fentanyl-laced substances.

Social gatherings often involve sharing drugs without knowledge of their content, increasing the risk of consuming fentanyl-laced substances. Prescription Pills for Studying: Some young adults misuse prescription stimulants like Adderall in an attempt to enhance academic performance. However, counterfeit pills (i.e., fake pills not prescribed by a doctor or administered by a pharmacist) containing fentanyl are becoming more common.

Some young adults misuse prescription stimulants like Adderall in an attempt to enhance academic performance. However, counterfeit pills (i.e., fake pills not prescribed by a doctor or administered by a pharmacist) containing fentanyl are becoming more common. Self-Medication for Stress: In times of high stress, like exams or personal challenges, some individuals may turn to opioids or benzodiazepines. These drugs, often obtained online and through social media, can be laced with fentanyl. The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) found that nearly 14% of opioid overdose deaths also involved benzodiazepines in 2021.

How You Can Help

Raising awareness about fentanyl’s dangers is critical to protecting our communities from overdose. By becoming informed, recognizing overdose signs, carrying naloxone, and spreading the word, we can prevent further tragedies.

What is Naloxone?

Naloxone is an easy-to-use nasal spray that can reverse an opioid overdose by blocking opioid receptors in the brain. It’s safe to administer even if you’re unsure whether someone is overdosing from an opioid, and its timely use can save lives.

Where to Get Naloxone:

Naloxone is available over-the-counter at most pharmacies. No prescription is needed, making it more accessible to everyone. It is also available for free at community-based organizations