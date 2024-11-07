7 feel-good Asian movies to restore your faith in humanity

Sometimes, all we need is to escape into a world of cinematic joy to remind ourselves that there’s still a whole lot of good in the world. We’ve rounded up a list of uplifting flicks that are guaranteed to put a smile back on your face, no matter what’s going on in the world outside.

“Lucky Grandma” (2019)

Follow a fierce, chain-smoking Chinese grandma (Tsai Chin) who, after a streak of bad luck at a casino, accidentally lands herself in the middle of Chinatown's criminal underworld. To survive, she hires a gangland bodyguard to fend off mobsters out for her stolen cash. Full of dark humor and unexpected tenderness, "Lucky Grandma" is a refreshing take on age, luck and the power of sass.

“Meet the Patels” (2014)

This heartwarming documentary follows Ravi Patel, a first-generation Indian-American, as he navigates the pressures of family expectations and love. With his matchmaking parents by his side, Ravi embarks on a journey through arranged dates, awkward family discussions and the search for true connection. Hilarious and relatable, "Meet the Patels" offers a witty exploration of modern romance and cultural identity.

“Ping Pong Playa” (2007)

Christopher Wang, the underachieving son of a table tennis family, is forced to take over his mother's ping pong class and compete in a tournament. His journey from lazy gamer to serious competitor is a humorous tale of self-discovery, packed with laughs and heartwarming lessons on family and responsibility.

“Tampopo” (1985)

In this "ramen Western," Tampopo, a struggling ramen shop owner, enlists the help of a quirky band of ramen experts to make her noodles truly great. Alongside her journey, we're treated to a series of surreal, food-themed vignettes exploring the Japanese love for food. Funny and heartwarming, "Tampopo" is a delight for food lovers and anyone who appreciates a good underdog story.

“The Fabulous Filipino Brothers” (2021)

This film follows four Filipino American brothers on separate, hilarious adventures that ultimately bring them closer together. Directed by Dante Basco and starring his real-life siblings, it's a love letter to family, culture and the often messy beauty of relationships, capturing the highs and lows of sibling bonds with humor and affection.

“The Paper Tigers” (2020)

Three middle-aged friends and former kung fu prodigies reunite to avenge their master's death, but they're no longer the fighters they used to be. Balancing family life and dad duties, they stumble through training montages and fights, proving that resilience (and friendship) grows stronger with age. Packed with action and laughs, "The Paper Tigers" is a tribute to friendship and redemption.