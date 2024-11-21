FDA investigates ‘forever chemicals’ in seafood

The FDA is launching an investigation into the presence of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as “forever chemicals,” in seafood.

This initiative , which aims to assess the risks associated with PFAS contamination in the seafood supply, is part of a broader interagency effort to understand and mitigate PFAS exposure across different food sources. The agency is particularly interested in gathering data on its concentrations in various seafoods, the surrounding environment and processing water.