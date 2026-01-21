FBI renews call to extradite Filipino televangelist amid unresolved US trafficking case

The FBI renewed its call last week for the extradition of Apollo Quiboloy, a Philippine religious leader charged in US court with sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion. Quiboloy founded the Kingdom of Jesus Christ church and is accused by federal prosecutors of using his authority to recruit and exploit female followers for sex. The appeal follows his September 2024 arrest in the Philippines, where he remains under local custody as extradition issues remain unresolved.

Renewed US pressure: US prosecutors in the Central District of California US prosecutors in the Central District of California allege that Quiboloy led a long-running trafficking scheme that relied on religious control and manipulation of church members. The charges include conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking, sex trafficking of children and bulk cash smuggling tied to the movement of undeclared funds across borders. As part of its latest push, the FBI reposted a “Most Wanted” notice on social media on Jan. 15, urging the public to provide information as the case remains active and unresolved.

Legal status in the Philippines: Quiboloy’s 2024 arrest in the Philippines marked a significant development after years of him evading capture, but it did not resolve the US case. Philippine authorities have said extradition requires a formal process under the Philippines-US extradition treaty, including diplomatic transmission and judicial review. As a result, Quiboloy remains detained locally while procedural and legal questions continue to delay his potential transfer to US authorities.

Religious influence and political reach: Quiboloy is a polarizing figure in the Philippines due to his influence as head of the Kingdom of Jesus Christ, which claims millions of followers nationwide and abroad. He has been known for endorsing political candidates during national and local elections, including former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, who publicly acknowledged Quiboloy’s support and described him as a close friend during his 2016 presidential campaign.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.