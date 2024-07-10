Expats rate Vietnam as most affordable country for 2024
Vietnam has maintained its No. 1 position in the Personal Finance Index for 2024, being recognized as the most affordable country for expatriates, according to InterNations’ Expat Insider 2024. The Southeast Asian country has held the top spot since the Expat Insider’s 2022 edition.
- The numbers: InterNations surveyed 12,500 expats from various countries. According to its findings, about four in five expats in Vietnam rated the cost of living in the country favorably, with half of them rating it as “very good.” Overall, around 65% of expats in Vietnam said they are satisfied with their financial situation compared to 54% of expats globally.
- Other results: While Vietnam ranked first in the Personal Finance Index for 2024, the Southeast Asian country placed 40th out of 53 countries surveyed in terms of quality of life, 14th in the Working Abroad Index, 29th in expat essentials, and 13th in ease of settling in. Meanwhile, other countries that made it into the top 10 of the Personal Finance Index for 2024 include Indonesia at No. 3, the Philippines at No. 5, India at No. 6, Thailand at No. 8 and China at No. 10.
