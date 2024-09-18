Exo’s Baekhyun apologizes to ‘disappointed’ fans for vaping indoors
Exo member Baekhyun issued an apology through his agency INB100 after a video of him vaping indoors at a Macau restaurant went viral.
The incident, which occurred after a concert in June, sparked controversy as Macau prohibits indoor smoking, including the use of e-cigarettes. In a statement, INB100 said Baekhyun is “sincerely sorry for his imprudent actions and bows his head down to the fans that he has disappointed.” The agency clarified that neither Baekhyun nor his staff were aware of Macau’s smoking laws at the time, noting that the singer “unconsciously used an electronic cigarette as the conversation deepened” during a meal. Baekhyun also vowed to act more responsibly in the future, assuring fans that such incidents will not happen again. The 32-year-old launched INB100 in January and signed fellow Exo members Chen and Xiumin for solo contracts. The three, while remaining part of the eight-member Exo under SM Entertainment, sued the label in June over a deal dispute.
