Ex-CIA analyst charged with espionage for South Korea
Sue Mi Terry, a former analyst of Korean affairs for the CIA who is married to Washington Post columnist Max Boot, has been charged with acting as a foreign agent for South Korea beginning in 2013. The indictment alleges that Terry, who was born in Seoul and is a naturalized U.S. citizen, failed to register as a foreign agent and conspired to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Prosecutors claim that Terry, 54, received luxury gifts and covert funding from South Korean intelligence in exchange for promoting their policies and disclosing confidential information. Among the cited gifts are high-end handbags, a coat and expensive meals.
- Boot under fire: The indictment includes allegations that Terry wrote opinion pieces for The Post at the request of South Korean officials without disclosing their involvement. The Post has since added editor’s notes to several articles she co-authored with Boot, acknowledging the indictment. The controversy raised questions about Boot’s integrity, given his history of criticizing Trump over alleged foreign interference. However, The Post has stated that Boot will continue to publish with them.
- Terry’s denial: The Council on Foreign Relations, where Terry is a senior fellow, has placed her on unpaid leave pending the investigation. Despite these allegations, Terry’s lawyer, Lee Wolosky, insists the charges are baseless. Wolosky stated, “These allegations are unfounded and distort the work of a scholar and news analyst known for her independence and years of service to the United States. In fact, she was a harsh critic of the South Korean government during times this indictment alleges that she was acting on its behalf. Once the facts are made clear it will be evident the government made a significant mistake.”
