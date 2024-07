Ex-CIA analyst charged with espionage for South Korea

Sue Mi Terry, a former analyst of Korean affairs for the CIA who is married to Washington Post columnist Max Boot, has been charged with acting as a foreign agent for South Korea beginning in 2013. The indictment alleges that Terry, who was born in Seoul and is a naturalized U.S. citizen, failed to register as a foreign agent and conspired to violate the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Prosecutors claim that Terry, 54, received luxury gifts and covert funding from South Korean intelligence in exchange for promoting their policies and disclosing confidential information. Among the cited gifts are high-end handbags, a coat and expensive meals.