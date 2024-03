Evan Low in neck-and-neck Bay Area House rep race

The race is for the coveted seat of retiring U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo in District 16, which covers parts of Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.

As of Tuesday night, Simitian led Low by a mere two votes : 30,234 to 30,232. Liccardo, who leads the pack by 8,000 votes , has secured his spot in the general election.

Both Simitian and Low’s campaigns are “curing ballots,” which involves addressing issues such as missing signatures. Some 1,225 ballots reportedly have signature discrepancies and both candidates must correct them before April 4, the day votes are certified.

Due to the razor-thin margins, a recount will likely be initiated by the candidate ending up in third place. Recounts in California must begin within seven days after a request is submitted, with costs — which reportedly can reach up to $320,000 in Santa Clara County alone — shouldered by the requester unless the recounts alter the election outcome.