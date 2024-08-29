Emma Raducanu in tears after US Open first-round exit
Emma Raducanu was visibly emotional following her first-round exit in the U.S. Open on Aug. 27, losing to Sofia Kenin in a gripping three-set match on the Grandstand Court.
The 21-year-old tennis star, who won the tournament in September 2021, expressed her disappointment after the tough battle. “Yeah, I feel down, like I feel sad,” said Raducanu in tears. “This is a tournament I really want to do well in. I’m just going to go back to the drawing board and train and analyze where I went wrong and try and improve for the rest of the season.” Born in Canada to a Romanian father and a Chinese mother, Raducanu has struggled with injuries since her breakthrough victory three years ago.
