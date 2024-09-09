Asian American woman touts balancing family and business as sole breadwinner
Ellen Yin, an Asian American business owner based in Oregon, recently opened up about the pressures and joys of being the sole breadwinner for her family. In a Business Insider article published last month, the eldest daughter of first-generation immigrants shares how she has built a successful social media marketing business while her husband Dustin manages their household, a partnership she values deeply.
- Journey to entrepreneurship: Yin’s enterprising path started in 2017 when she left her second corporate job without a backup plan, encouraged by her husband. After gaining her first freelance clients, she scaled her efforts into a media business — with a podcast as a flagship product — that earned over $550,000 in 2023. “My greatest personal-development experience has been growing a business and being a female breadwinner,” she shared.
- Balancing family and business dynamics: Dustin plays a crucial role in their household, managing chores while working a few hours a week for her business. “He’s good at taking care of the household labor in a way that I’m not,” Yin said, noting that their marriage thrives on equality and communication. Despite the pressure of being the sole earner, Yin said she is proud to be able to support their family on her income. Her story has drawn positive comments on Instagram, where she clarified some details and expressed further gratitude for her husband.
