Eileen Gu says she was assaulted at Stanford amid China decision backlash

Freestyle skier Eileen Gu said she was “physically assaulted on the street” while on campus at Sanford University during her time as a student.

“The police were called,” the 22-year-old Olympic gold medalist told The Athletic . “I’ve had death threats. I’ve had my dorm robbed.” Gu, who enrolled at Stanford in 2022, linked the incidents to sustained backlash over her 2019 decision to compete for China instead of the U.S..

Representation choice fuels controversy: Gu’s decision at age 15 to represent her mother’s birth country made her one of the most high-profile athletes to switch national affiliation ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The move drew criticism in the U.S., including being labeled “ungrateful” by conservative commentators and “ Gu’s decision at age 15 to represent her mother’s birth country made her one of the most high-profile athletes to switch national affiliation ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. The move drew criticism in the U.S., including being labeled “ungrateful” by conservative commentators and “ opportunistic ” by fellow athletes.

“In the U.S. growing up, I had so many idols to look up to,” she shared. “But in China, I feel like there are a lot fewer of those. I’d have a much greater impact in China than in the U.S., and that’s ultimately why I made my decision.”

Success amid sustained scrutiny: While the star athlete did not provide a date for the alleged assault, Gu described the cumulative toll of years of scrutiny, saying, “I’ve gone through some things as a 22-year-old that I really think no one should ever have to endure, ever.” She has While the star athlete did not provide a date for the alleged assault, Gu described the cumulative toll of years of scrutiny, saying, “I’ve gone through some things as a 22-year-old that I really think no one should ever have to endure, ever.” She has consistently defended her national team decision, stating she was “proud of my heritage, and equally proud of my American upbringings.”

Despite the controversy surrounding her allegiance, she won two gold medals and one silver at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, becoming the first freestyle skier to capture three medals at a single Games.

Criticism resurfaces in Italy: Gu is currently competing in her second Olympic Games in Italy, where Gu is currently competing in her second Olympic Games in Italy, where she won silver in the women’s big air event. The renewed spotlight has brought fresh criticism, with Vice President JD Vance recently suggesting Gu should have represented Team USA, arguing that she “benefited from our education system, from the freedoms and liberties that makes this country a great place.” Former NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom has also expressed his criticism, calling her a “traitor” for competing for China despite being born and raised in the U.S.

Their remarks echo findings from recent academic research that U.S. media coverage has frequently framed Gu’s nationality decision as a question of loyalty rather than a straightforward career choice.

