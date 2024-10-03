Grizzlies rookies Zach Edey and Yuki Kawamura recreate iconic NBA photo

Memphis Grizzlies rookies Zach Edey and Yuki Kawamura playfully recreated the iconic photo of NBA legends Manute Bol and Muggsy Bogues during the team’s Media Day on Monday at FedEx Forum in Memphis, Tennessee.

Edey , standing tall at 7’4″, towers over his 5’8″ teammate Kawamura with a 20-inch difference. This mirrors the famous 1987 image of 7’7″ Bol and 5’3″ Bogues, who had an even more dramatic 28-inch gap. To further emphasize the contrast, Edey and Kawamura even included the three basketballs featured in the original photo.