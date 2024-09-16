Eddie Huang takes aim at Vice in explosive documentary

Filmmaker and former Vice contributor Eddie Huang offers a scathing critique of Vice Media in his new documentary, “Vice Is Broke.”

The film, which premiered at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival last week, chronicles Vice’s meteoric rise and fall, highlighting what Huang sees as its exploitative business practices and mistreatment of the creatives who helped build its success. Huang, who says Vice still owes him over $300,000 in unpaid residuals, interviewed former Vice contributors, including Gavin McInnes, co-founder of Vice and later the far-right Proud Boys