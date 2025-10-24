Dylan Harper and the ‘Asian Jokić’ headline new NBA class of Asian talent

Two of the NBA’s most anticipated rookies, Filipino American guard Dylan Harper and Chinese center Yang Hansen, are set to make their regular season debuts this week after standout preseason showings.

Harper’s confident decision-making quickly earned the trust of San Antonio’s coaching staff, while Hansen’s size and passing touch gave Portland an early glimpse of how well his game translates to the league’s faster pace. Both enter the season with clearly defined roles and expectations to contribute immediately.

Future of San Antonio’s backcourt

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft , Harper has quickly shown poise and maturity in his first professional outings. Across three preseason games he averaged 8.7 points and four assists in under 20 minutes per contest, highlighted by an 11-point, eight-assist performance in a win over Indiana. The 19-year-old is expected to begin the season in a reserve role behind veteran De’Aaron Fox, sharing ball-handling duties with Jordan McLaughlin and Stephon Castle as San Antonio builds chemistry around Victor Wembanyama.

Standing tall in Portland

In Portland, the 7-foot-1 rookie known in Chinese media as the “ Asian Jokić ” impressed with his adaptability and feel for the game. Hansen’s best performance came in a 124-123 win over Sacramento, where he finished with 16 points, four rebounds and three blocks on 5-of-8 shooting, including two made threes. Hansen has been working primarily behind second-year center Donovan Clingan, who is projected to start. He told reporters he hopes the team experiments with a “twin towers” look, joking, “Maybe you can tell Chauncey, go twin towers, two centers on the court.”

Kawamura waived, McCain sidelined

Two other Asian-heritage players will miss the season opening this week while recovering from injuries. Japanese guard Yuki Kawamura , who earned a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls after an impressive preseason capped by 10 assists in his final game, was waived on Oct. 17 due to a medical condition. Philadelphia 76ers rookie Jared McCain , whose mother is of Filipino descent, underwent surgery on Oct. 1 to repair a torn UCL in his right thumb and is expected to miss at least four weeks.

