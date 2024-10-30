Duterte could be charged with crimes against humanity, according to Philippine lawmakers
During a recent Senate inquiry in the Philippines, former President Rodrigo Duterte spoke under oath for the first time since leaving office in 2022, making brash remarks regarding his controversial “war on drugs” that have led to the more than 20,000 extrajudicial killings in the country under his term from 2016 to 2022. His statements have led Philippine House Committee on Human Rights Chair Bienvenido Abante to assert that he could be liable for crimes against humanity.
- Duterte’s statements: Duterte showed little remorse for the thousands of killings, openly stating he ordered police to encourage suspects to fight back, which would justify their killings. Although he denied state-sponsored executions, he also acknowledged the existence of his own “death squad,” whom he ordered to eliminate other criminals when he was the mayor of Davao. During the hearing, Duterte also clashed with Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who confronted him about the death of 122 children, further highlighting the contentious nature of his legacy.
- Political climate: Human rights lawyer Chel Diokno noted that Duterte’s admissions are strong evidence for legal action. “That is coming from the horse’s mouth. It is the best kind of evidence because it doesn’t come from someone else. It came directly from the former president,” Diokno said. Abante criticized the normalization of brutality evident in Duterte’s refusal to apologize for the extrajudicial killings. Critics of Duterte also expressed concern that the Senate inquiry allowed him to dominate the discussion and avoid accountability. In response, Representative Dan Fernandez, chair of the House public order panel, insisted on maintaining decorum in future hearings and emphasized the importance of holding Duterte accountable for his actions. The next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 6, where further questions regarding Duterte’s drug war policies are expected.
