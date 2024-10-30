Duterte could be charged with crimes against humanity, according to Philippine lawmakers

His statements have led Philippine House Committee on Human Rights Chair Bienvenido Abante to assert that he could be

liable for crimes

against humanity.

During a recent Senate inquiry in the Philippines, former President Rodrigo Duterte spoke under oath for the first time since leaving office in 2022, making brash remarks regarding his controversial “war on drugs” that have led to the more than 20,000 extrajudicial killings in the country under his term from 2016 to 2022.