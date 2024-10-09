Doc Harris, ‘Dragon Ball Z’ English narrator, dies at 76

Doc Harris, best known as the iconic narrator for the English dub of the “Dragon Ball Z” anime series, died Saturday at age 76 following a minor surgical procedure.

Born Gilbert Auchinleck, Harris began his career as a radio disc jockey in Vancouver during the 1960s and ‘70s before transitioning to voice acting. He lent his distinctive voice to over 200 episodes of “ Dragon Ball Z ” between 1996 and 2003, becoming a beloved figure for fans with his signature sign-off, “Next time on Dragon Ball Z.”

Harris’ extensive voice acting career also included roles in “Captain N: The Game Master,” “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic” and even an appearance on “The X-Files.”