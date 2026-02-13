How Draco Malfoy became China’s luck symbol for the Year of the Horse

As China welcomes the Year of the Horse, an unexpected blonde wizard from the “Harry Potter” franchise has emerged as the nation’s unofficial symbol of luck.

Why Malfoy: The latest viral sensation originated from a linguistic pun regarding the Mandarin transliteration of the surname Malfoy, known as “mǎ ěr fú.” The character “mǎ” The latest viral sensation originated from a linguistic pun regarding the Mandarin transliteration of the surname Malfoy, known as “mǎ ěr fú.” The character “mǎ” represents “horse” and “fú” denotes “good fortune,” allowing fans to effectively reimagine the Slytherin darling as a horse that brings luck.

On marketplaces like Taobao, shoppers are buying red festive banners and stickers featuring the smirk of actor Tom Felton, who played Malfoy in the original film series. Interestingly, the craze has expanded from digital spaces into physical retail hubs, with massive character displays reportedly appearing in some provinces.

Beyond Hogwarts: The rise of Ma-er-fu signals a shift in how Chinese youth transform Western media into localized memes. Despite strict film import regulations, the “ The rise of Ma-er-fu signals a shift in how Chinese youth transform Western media into localized memes. Despite strict film import regulations, the “ Harry Potter ” brand remains a powerhouse through Universal Studios Beijing and the 2027 Shanghai Studio Tour.

This highlights a playful memification process in which global characters are detached from their original stories and woven into domestic traditions through wordplay. It also depicts a sophisticated landscape where modern audiences do not simply consume foreign entertainment, but instead actively remix it to align with digital era Lunar New Year customs.

