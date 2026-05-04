84-year-old Korean man beaten, set on fire in downtown LA attack

Bang Cho, an 84-year-old Korean man living with dementia, died after authorities say he was beaten and set on fire in downtown Los Angeles. Prosecutors allege Lavonta Martel Wilder carried out the attack shortly before midnight on April 19. Wilder, 40, now faces a murder charge that could result in a life sentence.

Confrontation on Sixth Street

Cho had wandered from a convalescent home before the attack, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said he was seated on Sixth Street between Hope Street and Grand Avenue at about 11:55 p.m. when he stood, approached another person and then walked behind Wilder, grabbing one of his bags.

Prosecutors allege Wilder struck Cho repeatedly, punching and kicking him in the head and body, then lifted him over his shoulder and slammed him onto the pavement. They said the assault continued on the ground, where Cho was burned before emergency responders arrived. Paramedics transported Cho to a hospital, where he died on April 20. No additional personal details about Cho’s family or living arrangements were released in the charging announcement

Charge and prior record

Authorities arrested Wilder on April 20, the same day Cho died, after locating him on Sixth Street north of Hope Street. Charging documents describe Wilder as transient. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office filed one count of murder on April 22 and alleged a prior serious felony conviction.

Wilder is being held on $2,050,000 bail, with his arraignment set to continue to May 21. Court records show Wilder has prior felony convictions , including assault with a deadly weapon in Los Angeles County in 2019 and earlier assault-related convictions in San Bernardino County in 2014 and 2012. Prosecutors said he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

“This case involves an elderly man who was disoriented and living with dementia, conditions that made him particularly vulnerable,” Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan J. Hochman said. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family as they endure this unimaginable tragedy.”

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

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