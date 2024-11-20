Student protests at women’s university in Seoul sparks anti-feminist backlash

How it began: The university’s announcement on Nov. 4 that it was considering admitting male students sparked immediate backlash from the student body, who argue that the university is failing to consult them on a major decision that would compromise the safety and exclusivity of the women’s space. Students cite previous incidents of violence against women on campus and in Korean society as reasons for their opposition. “Although the university isn’t a perfect haven, we have felt free inside the university campus, and getting rid of a safe space where women can freely express their opinions goes against the founding purposes of the university,” said Lee Song Yi, co-chair of Dongduk’s emergency committee.

How it’s going: The university estimates the protests have caused between 2.44 billion won ($1.74 million) and 5.44 billion won ($3.9 million) in damages. The administration has expressed regret for the disruption and urged students to report any threats to their safety or right to learn. In response, the student council accused the university of intimidation tactics and demanded a complete withdrawal of the co-education proposal.