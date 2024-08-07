Dogs resort to eating dead owner in Bangkok house
Over two dozen dogs were found locked in a Bangkok house, having resorted to eating the remains of their deceased owner, 62-year-old Attapol Charoenpithak, in a desperate attempt to survive.
Charoenpithak had died from health complications and the dogs were trapped for at least a week before being rescued. Two of the 28 dogs had already died from starvation, but the surviving animals are now receiving care from the Voice Foundation.
Share this Article
Share this Article