DNC official goes on Fox to slam Harris’ loss as ‘$1 billion disaster’
Lindy Li, a DNC National Finance Committee member and Harris campaign fundraiser, called Vice President Kamala Harris’ failed presidential bid a “$1 billion disaster” after her loss to Donald Trump.
Speaking on “Fox & Friends Weekend” on Saturday, Li criticized the Harris campaign for its supposed overconfidence and suggested that Harris was President Joe Biden’s ill-conceived choice for revenge after being pressured out of running. “I actually think President Biden, you know, the whole endorsing her 30 minutes after he dropped out, I think that was a big ‘F you’ to the party,” she said.
Harris’ campaign, which raised and spent over $900 million, now reportedly sits $20 million in debt. The campaign’s financial woes are compounded by lavish spending on star-studded rallies and high-profile ads, including a purported $450,000 projection on the Las Vegas Sphere.
Criticism within the Democratic Party highlights clashing views on campaign strategy, with some arguing for more progressive messaging and others warning against alienating moderates.
Share this Article
Share this Article