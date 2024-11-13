DNC official goes on Fox to slam Harris’ loss as ‘$1 billion disaster’

Lindy Li, a DNC National Finance Committee member and Harris campaign fundraiser, called Vice President Kamala Harris’ failed presidential bid a “$1 billion disaster” after her loss to Donald Trump.

Speaking on “

Fox & Friends Weekend

” on Saturday, Li criticized the

Harris

campaign for its supposed overconfidence and suggested that Harris was President

Joe Biden

’s ill-conceived choice for revenge after being pressured out of running. “I actually think President Biden, you know, the whole endorsing her 30 minutes after he dropped out, I think that was a big ‘F you’ to the party,” she said.