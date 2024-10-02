DIY ramen craze comes to Colorado’s third-largest city

Hangang Ramen in Aurora, Colorado, is gaining popularity as a unique dining spot for a DIY ramen experience.

The restaurant, which opened last month,

offers customers

a wide selection of Korean instant ramen noodles, which they can cook in special ramen cookers and create a custom meal that brings a nostalgic twist to the table. The restaurant has a fridge stocked with various toppings, such as eggs, kimchi and corn, allowing diners to customize their meal and try new combinations each visit.

Hangang Ramen

also offers drinks, frozen kimbap and ice cream for a complete meal experience.