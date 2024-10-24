Diwali becomes official state holiday in Pennsylvania

On Monday, Gov. Josh Shapiro officially recognized Diwali as a state holiday in Pennsylvania by signing Senate Bill 402 into law during a celebration hosted by the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Asian American & Pacific Islander Affairs.

This legislation , which received broad bipartisan support and was championed by Senators Greg Rothman and Nikil Saval, acknowledges Diwali , the “Festival of Lights,” as a significant cultural event for the Hindu, Jain and Sikh communities, symbolizing the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

Although the law designates the 15th day of the Hindu lunisolar month of Kartik as “Diwali Day,” schools, government offices and businesses are not required to close on this day, but the recognition encourages all Pennsylvanians to celebrate the rich cultural diversity of the state.