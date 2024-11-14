Driver angry over divorce kills 35 in China’s deadliest attack in a decade
Thirty-five people were killed and 43 were injured after a man rammed his car into crowds at a sports center in the city of Zhuhai in China’s Guangdong province on Monday. Police say the driver, a 62-year-old surnamed Fan, acted in frustration over a divorce settlement in what has become the country’s deadliest public attack since 2014.
- What happened: The tragedy unfolded at around 7:48 p.m. when Fan’s SUV crashed into multiple fitness walking groups at the Zhuhai People’s Fitness Plaza, striking victims across the sports field’s circular track. The rampage occurred just before Zhuhai was set to host the Zhuhai Airshow, China’s largest aviation exhibition, on Nov. 12-17. Fan, who attempted to flee but was found in his car with self-inflicted wounds, is currently hospitalized and unconscious. Police reports reveal a history of failed legal actions related to his divorce, but censors removed these details from official statements. This is China’s highest death toll in a public attack since 2014, when terrorists crashed two cars at shoppers in Xinjiang, killing 31.
- Government response: Grieving residents left flowers and messages at the scene, only for authorities to swiftly clear the tributes and restrict access. The government has taken steps to censor footage and online discourse, with President Xi Jinping labeling the attack “extremely vicious” and calling for severe punishment. He has also pushed local officials to strengthen measures to defuse societal tensions. Meanwhile, Guangdong’s governor visited the injured victims in the hospital, emphasizing aggressive medical intervention. Questions about the safety and surveillance at public sites remain as the government continues to manage narratives around events perceived as threats to stability.
