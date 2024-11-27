Disney’s ‘Lilo & Stitch’ live-action teaser drops
Disney released the first official teaser for its live-action “Lilo & Stitch” film on Nov. 26, offering a glimpse of the mischievous alien Stitch causing chaos on a Hawaiian beach.
The 30-second clip uploaded on social media showcases Stitch, voiced again by Chris Sanders, gleefully destroying a sandcastle. Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp (“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”), the film stars Maia Kealoha as Lilo and features a cast including Zach Galifianakis, Sydney Agudong, Kahiau Machado and Courtney B. Vance.
The live-action adaptation, which comes 23 years after the original animated classic, tells the story of Lilo, a lonely Hawaiian girl who forms a bond with Stitch, a genetically engineered alien designed for destruction. “Lilo & Stitch” is set to premiere in theaters on May 23, 2025.
