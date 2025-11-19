Dinesh D’Souza criticized over ‘whiteys’ remark backing Ramaswamy

Conservative author Dinesh D’Souza is facing backlash after referring to white conservatives as “whiteys” in a Nov. 13 post on X. He made the remark while defending Vivek Ramaswamy’s potential to reform education for white children. The comment has drawn rebukes from commentators like Auron MacIntyre, who accused D’Souza of “attacking whites or Europeans.”

Going against his base

D’Souza’s post was part of an ongoing online exchange over whether Ramaswamy, a practicing Hindu and Indian American, could credibly represent Ohio’s largely white and Christian population. Responding to conservative skeptics who questioned Ramaswamy’s cultural legitimacy, D’Souza defended him by contrasting his policy goals with what he called the “idle boasting” of white conservatives online.

He wrote, “How ironic it will be if a brown American like Vivek actually helps to fix education and raise the prospects of white kids, while all the professional whiteys on X continue their idle boasting about how they too could get us to the moon.”

The post follows a recent Turning Point USA event where Ramaswamy was confronted with racially and religiously charged questions about his faith and cultural identity.

Pushback within conservative media

D’Souza’s use of “whiteys” drew particular attention because it targeted the same demographic he has consistently defended in his critiques of multiculturalism and identity-based politics. Right‑leaning commentators described the language as racially charged and contradictory to D’Souza’s past advocacy for colorblind politics.

MacIntyre, a conservative podcast host, posted: “In the last few weeks multiple conservative stalwarts who have endlessly preached about colorblind meritocracy and rejecting collectivism have come out as ethnic narcissists attacking whites or Europeans.”

“I know it must be hard to be Indian and conservative right now since a lot of negativity is on Indian immigrants with the H1Bs. Being Chinese, I really do get it!” responded conservative influencer Lauren Chen. “But the answer isn’t to lash out at Americans, call them ‘whitey,’ or demean them.”

Others argued that the statement undermined D’Souza’s previous work, including his book “The End of Racism,” which claims racism is no longer a structural force in the U.S. In April, D’Souza publicly derided Rep. Shri Thanedar’s accent and Indian background, framing the congressman’s success as a consequence of diversity policies rather than merit.

This story is part of The Rebel Yellow Newsletter — a bold weekly newsletter from the creators of NextShark, reclaiming our stories and celebrating Asian American voices.

Subscribe free to join the movement. If you love what we’re building, consider becoming a paid member — your support helps us grow our team, investigate impactful stories, and uplift our community.