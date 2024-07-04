Din Tai Fung begins accepting reservations for NYC opening
Famous Taiwanese restaurant chain Din Tai Fung is set to open its first Northeast U.S. branch in New York City on July 18, with reservations now available through Yelp.
The upcoming branch, located at 1633 Broadway between West 50th and 51st Streets, is reportedly the company’s largest restaurant, capable of accommodating up to 450 people. Din Tai Fung NYC accepts diners by reservation only, with limited walk-ins.
Share this Article
Share this Article